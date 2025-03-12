Wild Bill’s Breaks into Missouri Market

Wild Bill’s Tobacco, which has 240 retail stores in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia, announced the opening of its first store in Missouri. The 1,360-square-foot store is located in Raymore, and according to the company will have one of the largest walk-in humidors in the state.

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and owned by LAMB Ventures, Wild Bill’s recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The company said it has been anxious to get into the Missouri market and plans to expand around the state.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Wild Bill’s experience to the Kansas City market, introducing our premium selection and unmatched customer service to a new community,” stated Jon Welzel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wild Bill’s Tobacco. “Raymore is the perfect place to begin our journey in Missouri, and we’re excited to become a part of this vibrant community, with plans to expand in the area for years to come.”