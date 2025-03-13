BAT Gives Notice of Annual Meeting 

BAT announced that it has published its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 on its website ahead of the meeting on April 16. The following documents are being mailed and made available to its shareholders today (March 13):

1) Annual Report and Form 20-F 2024 (including the Strategic Report 2024) www.bat.com/annualreport

2) Combined Performance and Sustainability Summary 2024 www.bat.com/annualreport

3) AGM Notice 2025 www.bat.com/AGM

4) Proxy Form

5) Proxy Form – South Africa

6) Voting Instruction Form – South Africa

Click here for details on document submissions and local compliance.