Dutch Propose Raising Nicotine Purchasing Age to 21

The minimum age for purchasing cigarettes, vapes, and other nicotine products in the Netherlands could increase from 18 to 21, according to a new proposal published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (March 12). The Cabinet is also considering the introduction of higher fines for those caught selling vapes illegally and would include measures to reduce the number of places where vapes can be purchased and to require them to be sold in plain packaging.

According to NL Times, the announcement comes as the Netherlands has seen an increase in the number of young people vaping in recent years. In 2023, almost a quarter of young people between 12 and 16 years old had tried vaping. “The presence of nicotine makes vapes highly addictive. This is not surprising: nicotine is the most addictive drug in existence after heroin and crack,” the ministry said, citing a report from health institute RIVM.

According to the proposal, the €1,300 first-offense fine for selling vapes online would be increased substantially. Although flavored products are banned and it is illegal to sell tobacco products online, the market is flourishing.

Vincent Karremans , the Dutch State Secretary for Youth, Prevention and Sport, announced the proposal as part of a larger plan to achieve a smoke-free and nicotine-free generation by 2040. He said the government will increase resources for law enforcement to crack down on the illegal vape trade and will launch a communication campaign in 2025 to educate parents about the dangers of vaping. Karremans wants to earmark €3 million for this purpose.