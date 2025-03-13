Kentucky Retailer License Bill Passes House

With Wednesday’s House vote of 82-11 on S.B. 100, Kentucky moved a step closer to forcing retailers who sell nicotine to have a license. The House made some changes to the bill that the Senate approved in February —that the Senate will have to vote on — but kept the licensing requirements laid out by Sen. Jimmy Higdon in place.

Under the bill, Kentucky would license all retailers who sell tobacco and vape products, giving the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control inspection and enforcement powers over them, similar to those it exercises over alcohol retailers. It would also fine retailers who sell nicotine products to minors and give half the money collected in fines to a youth prevention program.