La Galera’s Year of the Snake Coming to U.S.

Released earlier this year in Asia, La Galera announced that its limited-edition Year of the Snake cigar will be available in the United States April 2.

“The cigars are made by Jochy Blanco at his Tabacalera Palma factory in the Dominican Republic,” Gregory Mottola writes for Cigar Aficionado. “Blanco also grew all the Dominican tobacco in the blend. La Galera Year of the Snake measures 7 inches by 47 ring gauge—a standard Churchill size—and is composed of a Mexican San Andrés wrapper, Dominican Olor binder and filler blend of all-Dominican leaf: Criollo ’98, Olor, Piloto Cubano and the hard-to-grow Pelo de Oro varietal. According to Blanco, it’s a full-bodied blend.”

Each mahogany box is decorated with stamped leather made to resemble snakeskin and comes with a two-finger leather cigar case. La Galera did not indicate what portion of the 2,025 produced boxes will be allocated to the U.S. market, where it will have a suggested retail price of $430 per 10-count box.