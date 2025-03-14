El Septimo Celebrates 20Years with New Cigar

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, El Septimo announced that “its most daring creation yet,” the Doble Gran Reserva cigar, will debut at the 2025 PCA Show in April. Only 1,000 boxes will be produced, each containing 14 Toro cigars (6 x 52 ). The limited edition will be distributed solely through the top-50 retailers worldwide, priced at $125 per cigar and $1,750 per box.

The company said it sourced the finest tobaccos from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Costa Rica and meticulously aged them between seven and 10 years. The final blend was a collaboration of more than 60 “esteemed cigar connoisseurs, industry officials, and sommeliers [who] lent their discerning palates and expertise to the design, development, and blending process.”

“With the Doble Gran Reserva, we have harnessed the collective wisdom of global experts and fused it with groundbreaking scientific techniques in the fermentation process to create an experience that transcends tradition,” said Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo. “This cigar is a living testament to our passion for innovation and our unwavering commitment to excellence and producing the best cigars in the world.”