FDA Says it Prevented 444,000 Youth from Using E-Cigs Last Year

Today, a study co-authored by U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists was released showing the agency’s youth e-cigarette prevention campaign, “The Real Cost,” successfully reduced e-cigarette use among youth. The campaign, which launched in 2018 under the leadership of President Trump, was found to have prevented an estimated 444,252 American youth (age 11 to 17 at study recruitment) from starting to use e-cigarettes between 2023 and 2024.

Published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study found evidence that the campaign contributed to the nearly 70% decline in e-cigarette use among American youth that has occurred since 2019. According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, the number of U.S. middle and high school students who currently use e-cigarettes has declined from 5.38 million in 2019 to 1.63 million in 2024, the lowest level in a decade.

“As part of our work to Make America Healthy Again, we must ensure that children have a healthy start in life,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner, M.D., M.P.H. “This includes taking evidence-based actions to prevent youth tobacco product use.”

Data from the evaluation, which followed a nationally representative sample of U.S. youth over time, showed that viewing ads from “The Real Cost” lowered chances that youth who had never used an e-cigarette would later initiate use. The survey collected information on how frequently youth were exposed to “The Real Cost” campaign and which youth went on to try e-cigarettes, among other variables.

“Adolescence is a critical period for prevention efforts because most adults who use tobacco products begin using them in their teenage years,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Youth tobacco prevention campaigns not only work, but they are also a cost-effective approach to protecting young people from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.”

“The Real Cost” Youth E-cigarette Prevention Campaign uses a variety of marketing tactics and creative advertising to reach youth. Advertising and prevention materials are delivered across communication channels relevant to teens, including digital and streaming platforms, social media and gaming platforms. The agency’s activities also include compliance and enforcement actions across the supply chain – in coordination with federal partners using their unique authorities – to ensure that those that make, distribute or sell illegal tobacco products are held accountable to the law.