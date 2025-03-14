Ibis Luis Leaving Plasencia Cigars

Plasencia Cigars announced today (March 14) that Ibis Luis would be leaving the company after six years as its sales and marketing specialist. Luis is a Certified Bourbon Steward, a Certified Cigar Sommelier, and somewhat of a celebrity in the cigar world.

“Ibis has been an incredible member of our team, profoundly shaping our brand and forging strong customer bonds,” said company vice president Jose Luis Plasencia. “While we will deeply miss her presence, we are thrilled that she will remain with us as a consultant. We eagerly anticipate this new chapter in our collaboration and her journey.”

“Working with the Plasencia family has been an incredible experience, filled with growth, learning, and cherished memories,” Luis said. “They welcomed me as part of their family, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities. While I am stepping away from my full-time role, I am overjoyed to continue my connection with them as a consultant. The Plasencia’s have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to contributing to their legacy in this new capacity.”