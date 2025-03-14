Meeting Held to Tackle Illicit Cigarettes in Western Balkans

A high-level meeting to discuss measures to combat the illicit trade of tobacco products in the Western Balkans was held in Montenegro this week, where multiple institutional representatives highlighted the severity of the problem that negatively impacts public health, public finances, and regional security. The meeting was hosted by the Ministry of Finance of Montenegro in cooperation with the Secretariat of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (the Convention Secretariat), and the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Novica Vuković, the Minister of Finance of Montenegro, said coordination among Balkan countries is key to effectively resolving the issue and called for strengthening joint action and information exchange between states. He stressed that eliminating the illicit tobacco trade is not an option but a priority. “Illicit tobacco trade is a global problem, and its impact particularly affects the countries of the Western Balkans,” he said. “Although the situation is serious, I believe that through joint efforts, we will be able to take concrete measures to reduce this harmful practice.”

The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, emphasized that customs officers had seized millions of dollars of illegal cigarettes, preventing their further smuggling. He added that recent actions by the Special State Prosecutor’s Office and the Special Police Department had resulted in the arrest of numerous members of organized crime groups.

The Ambassador of the EU to Montenegro, Johann Sattler, said, “There is an urgent need for a strong and coordinated approach to tackling illicit tobacco trade, which will improve public health, protect state revenues, and enhance the fight against organized crime. The EU remains committed to supporting Montenegro in this effort. I urge Montenegrin institutions to seize this opportunity, take decisive steps, and demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law, including the destruction of illegal tobacco products seized in 2022.”