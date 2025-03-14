Switzerland Continues Tobacco Advertising Debate

In 2022, the Swiss people voted to ban “all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children,” and today the government is closing in on the details of what exactly that entails as it pertains to print media, events, and sponsorships. The Senate called for relaxations of the original law, which the House agreed to and expanded, sending it back to the Senate for its approval.

The House decided that advertising would be banned in the print media unless it is in an inside section of a publication that is sold mainly through subscription and has a readership of at least 98% adults. It also decided advertising would be permitted for events and sponsorships providing that the materials are neither visible nor accessible to minors.

Lawmakers also decided to allow tobacco sales by mobile vendors in places accessible to the public that may be frequented by minors, provided that it is guaranteed that the advertising is neither visible nor accessible to minors. The Senate did not consider it necessary to restrict this activity.