Virginia Tobacco Begins Trading in Philippines 

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) said that growers who planted the last week of November have already started bringing flue-cured Virginia tobacco buying stations in Region 1 and Abra to open the 2024–2025 crop season.

Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Belinda S. Sanchez said NTA extension workers have already calibrated and sealed the trading equipment and facilities of the two biggest tobacco trading outlets in the Ilocos region, as well as the scales of accredited field canvassers

Trading warehouses of the Universal Leaf Philippines, Inc. in Agoo, La Union; Candon City and Cabugao, both in Ilocos Sur; Currimao, Ilocos Norte; and Bangued, Abra; and the warehouse of Trans Manila Incorporated (TMI) in San Juan, Ilocos Sur, are now open.

Trading centers opened by purchasing a kilo of prime class of flue-cured tobacco at P107 ($1.89) while field canvassers in the first district of Ilocos Sur bought the same class of cured tobacco as high as P125 ($2.13) per kilo. With these, Sanchez said she is expecting another golden season for tobacco farmers this year, as the current tobacco buying prices are much higher than the approved tobacco floor prices during the tripartite conference in October 2023.