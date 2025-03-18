Report: Dutch Flavor Ban is Working

According to its first evaluation, the Dutch health institute RIVM says The Netherlands’ ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vapes has been successful with one out of five vapers quitting.

The RIVM surveyed more than 500 adolescents and young adults and more than 450 adults about their vaping. About 40% said that they have reduced their use of e-cigarettes due to the ban that took effect last year. About 22% said they stopped vaping altogether. According to the report, daily use of vapes decreased from 29 to 18%, weekly use dropped from 30 to 14%, and monthly use from 42 to 16%.

Most consumers, according to the RIVM, who stopped vaping did not look for substitutes, such as buying flavors via the illegal market or switching to more harmful products. Those who did opt for illegal flavors mainly sourced them from physical stores in Germany.