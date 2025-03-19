TobaccoReporter logo

Bangladesh Officials Meet to Stop Tobacco Use, Tax Evasion 

Yesterday (March 18), National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said Bangladesh was considering the introduction of a QR code system band-roll for the tobacco sector to prevent tax evasion. Speaking at a pre-budget meeting with the Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA), he said that high taxes on tobacco products have created a huge amount of illicit cigarettes entering the country, thus depriving the NBR of due revenue.

The chairman said some bidi companies use counterfeit band-rolls to avoid paying taxes in the national exchequer.

“Even they bring those band-rolls from abroad after printing in there,” he said. The NBR chairman put emphasis on establishing a cashless society to stop tax evasion.

The ATMA argued cigarette prices in the country were too low, and that having a four-tier price system (low, medium, high, and premium) has rendered the tobacco price and tax measures less effective. It proposed merging the low and medium categories.

