Casa 1910 Tabs New Sales Director

Casa 1910 announced yesterday (March 18) that it hired Jeremy Fondi as its new national sales director. Fondi has more than 10 years of experience working within the premium cigar industry and is a certified retail tobacconist and co-founder of the Facebook cigar community Cigar Cartel (C2), which has over 34,000 members worldwide.

In this position, Fondi will help shape and execute the company’s national sales strategy, build relationships with key distributors and retailers, and expand the brand’s reach across the U.S.

“I am thrilled to join Casa 1910 and work alongside such a passionate and dedicated team,” said Fondi. “Casa 1910’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my own values as a cigar aficionado and industry professional. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand the brand’s presence and continue to build a community of cigar lovers across the country.”

Fondi has held numerous positions within the cigar industry, serving as general manager and regional manager at several companies, and most recently served as the innovation manager for handmade cigars at Scandinavian Tobacco Group, where he helped develop and implement innovative strategies that enhanced product offerings and market presence.