EAS Adds Gabriel Muñiz as Consultant

EAS Consulting Group announced the addition of Gabriel Muñiz to its team of independent consultants, saying he is a “distinguished expert in FDA regulatory compliance, quality systems, and risk management, with nearly two decades of experience in tobacco and other FDA regulated product industries.” Muñiz served as a director at the FDA and a senior regulatory leader at Juul Labs, and brings firsthand knowledge of FDA enforcement strategies, compliance expectations, and regulatory submission requirements. He has experience in quality management systems, regulatory risk assessments, data integrity, supplier control, and FDA inspection readiness.

“With his unique blend of FDA regulatory experience and industry leadership, Gabriel Muñiz is a trusted resource for companies requiring expert guidance in FDA compliance, regulatory risk management, and litigation support,” EAS said in a statement. “Before transitioning to private industry, Gabriel spent over a decade at the FDA, where he served as an FDA Director and Level II Investigator. He was the first-ever director of the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs Tobacco Operations Staff, where he played a pivotal role in shaping FDA compliance and enforcement activities for the tobacco industry.”

EAS Consulting Group is a global leader in regulatory solutions and testing for the FDA and USDA-regulated industries, working with more than 200 independent consultants.