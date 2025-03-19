Fiji Assessing Needs to Implement FCTC’s Illicit Tobacco Protocol  

An international team is working with officials in Fiji this week to assess the nation’s needs for effectively implementing the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, the first protocol adopted under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). Illicit trade, officials say, threatens public health by increasing access to cheaper tobacco products, fueling the tobacco epidemic, and undermining tobacco control policies. It also leads to significant government revenue losses and contributes to the funding of international criminal activities.

This international treaty aims to eliminate all forms of illicit trade in tobacco products through a package of measures implemented by countries cooperating. The assessment is being conducted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, WHO FCTC Secretariat, and WHO.

Fiji loses FJD 319 million ($140 million) to tobacco-related costs annually, which represents 2.7% of its GDP and significantly exceeds revenues from cigarette taxes. A key finding from “Operation EXIT,” a collaboration between the Oceania Customs Organization and the WHO, revealed that illicit tobacco trade is on the rise in the Pacific region.

“Every year, tobacco use claims more than 1,200 Fijian lives, with 71% of these deaths occurring in individuals under the age of 70,” Permanent Secretary for Fiji Health and Medical Services Dr. Jemesa Tudravu said. “The prevalence of smoking in Fiji remains notably high, particularly among adults and young people, posing a severe threat to our public health. The impact of tobacco-related diseases results in increased morbidity and mortality, affecting families, communities, and our entire nation.”