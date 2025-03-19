Meerapfel Cigar Raises $75K for Charity

The Meerapfel family—owners of Meerapfel Cigar—raised a total of $75,000 at three private charity events last week, donating proceeds to Latet, an Israeli nonprofit organization that provides aid to those living in poverty and starvation.

Hosted at a New York restaurant and two private residences in Miami, a single box of 25 Meerapfel Création de Coeur cigars, which were created especially for charitable functions, was auctioned at each event. The high-end belicoso-shaped cigars measurd 5 1/4 inches by 52 ring gauge and were covered in the rare Cameroon wrapper the Meerapfel family is famous for.

“It brings joy to our hearts knowing that these cigars will significantly improve the life of thousands of children who are fighting starvation and extreme poverty,” company vice president Reinhard Pohorec said. “We not only believe but are reassured that by sharing our passion, opening our hearts and our resources, we can make a real difference in the lives of others. We are moved by the generosity and warmth of the noble donors.”