Rebellion Cigars Going to Germany

U.K.-based Rebellion Cigars announced today (March 19) that it has signed an agreement with Royal Cigar Distribution (RCD) of Münster to bring its cigars to Germany.

“I met [RCD CEO Alex Wehlage] and his team at Intertabac in 2023. Great people with a great understanding of where the cigar market is going in Europe,” said Shaun Wilkinson, co-founder of Rebellion Cigars. “Rebellion smashes the target market and the feedback from the retailers we approached, has been nothing less than superb.”

The company said that its Rockstar Range will be available in Germany this month and the Country Range will be offered later this year. Rebellion divides its portfolio into two “ranges,” each containing various blends and typically three vitolas per blend.

“I’ve smoked my first Rebellion cigar at Intertabac in Dortmund,” said Wehlage. “I enjoyed every minute of the Ace of Spade Robusto. A truly great cigar. I’m impressed. The aroma was wonderfully complex and balanced. The story behind the company is amazing and for me, as a rock and metal music fan I love the idea of the cigar names, and I’m thrilled to share the experience with others in Germany.”