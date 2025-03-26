Company Launches Sensors that Detect Vaping

Today (March 25), Eagle Eye Networks launched Eagle Eye Sensors that detect and alert when someone is vaping. The sensor detects environmental shifts such as air quality and temperature changes, and water presence. The sensors combine with video surveillance to monitor a variety of environmental conditions and give customers real-time data and a comprehensive view of what’s happening in their buildings.

The sensors themselves can monitor sensitive areas where security cameras are not allowed such as restrooms, locker rooms, health care facilities, etc.

“With intelligent automation, real-time alerts and actions, Eagle Eye Sensors can prevent costly damage, save money, and help organizations run more efficiently,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Eagle Eye Sensors also help create healthy environments with clean air and well-functioning systems, which is essential to the well-being, productivity and success of students and workers.”