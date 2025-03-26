Imperial Vows to Grow Profits 3-5% Over Next Five Years

Today (March 26), Imperial Brands said it will grow annual operating profits by 3-5% and launch a share buyback every year until 2030 as it prepares to set out its growth strategy at a capital markets day.

The company has enjoyed a rebound in sales and returns after retreating to focus on core markets and its tobacco business following an earlier foray into vapes that saw it lose market share. It outlined a new five-year strategy, signaling a continuation of that focus but also an effort to build scale in smoking alternatives, including its e-cigarette brand blu, nicotine pouch brand Zone and heated tobacco device Pulze.

Over the years to 2030, that plan would deliver up to 5% operating profit growth a year, led by smoking alternatives, and an annual share buyback, with free cash flows of up to £3 billion ($3.9 billion) per year, it said in a statement.

“The strategy builds on the firm foundations of our current plan, which has created a better business delivering a stronger, more consistent operational and financial performance, and excellent returns for shareholders,” chief executive Stefan Bomhard said.