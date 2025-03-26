Lebanon to Adopt WHO FCTC Policies 

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health joined with leaders from the World Health Organization to announce the “Tobacco Control Investment Case Study in Lebanon,” which says the country could avert more than $400 million in economic losses and save up to 40,000 lives over the next 15 years by implementing several key tobacco control policies recommended by the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

“Today, we are presented with strong evidence showing that tobacco control is not only a health priority but also a sound economic investment,” Minister of Public Health of Lebanon, Dr. Rakan Nassereldine, said. “This study quantifies what we have long known: tobacco use is devastating to individual health, increasing the burden of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. But beyond the human suffering, tobacco also imposes an enormous cost on our healthcare system, weakens productivity, and drains resources that Lebanon can no longer afford to lose.”

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, a WHO Representative in Lebanon, emphasized that the national tobacco control law targeting to implement the various aspects of the WHO FCTC is an important public health measure that aims at improving people’s health, preventing harm to non-smokers’ health, and reducing the economic burden of smoking at the national level. He indicated that Lebanon stands as one of the top countries in the region for high smoking prevalence, highlighting an urgent need for decisive action in tobacco control. “Integrating tobacco control into national economic recovery and growth plans and policies, will be critical in helping Lebanon achieve its economic goal” he said.

Among the policies being recommended are increasing tax rates on tobacco, creating smoke-free public places and workplaces, requiring graphic health warnings on tobacco product packaging, strengthening public awareness of tobacco control issues, and promoting the cessation of tobacco use.