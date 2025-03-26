Sweden Wants Others to Follow its Harm-Reduction Success

Sweden is boasting about its success with tobacco harm-reduction and is encouraging our countries to follow suit. Only 4.5% of Swedish-born adults smoke cigarettes which, according to the government, is owed to its policies that push safer alternatives like snus, nicotine pouches, and vapes.

“Swedes have participated in a long-running harm reduction experiment, providing undeniable proof that replacing smoking with smokeless nicotine dramatically reduces smoking-related disease, disability and premature deaths – a net gain for public health, while reducing expenditure,” said Dr. Delon Human, leader of Smoke Free Sweden. “With harm reduction now policy in Sweden, every public health decision will reflect this approach. Other countries should adopt Sweden’s model without further delay.”

Sweden’s Parliament formally adopted harm-reduction as a policy in December 2024, saying “Tobacco policy must consider the varying harmful effects of different products. Cigarettes pose a greater health hazard than smokeless nicotine… This must be reflected in taxation and policy goals.”

Sweden has already applied risk-based taxation by lowering excise tax on snus while increasing it on cigarettes.