El Septimo Displaying New Line with $25M Humidors

With the annual PCA Trade Show less than two weeks away, many companies are looking to make a splash at one of the cigar industry’s biggest events. El Septimo is doing just that, as it announced it will be displaying three custom-built, El Septimo Fabergé Egg Cigar Humidors, each valued at $25 million. Each humidor contains more than 475 carats of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, but they are not for sale.

The spectacle is to promote El Septimo’s release of its Doble Gran Reserva. The Doble Gran Reserva is a 6 x 52 toro that uses an Ecuadorian wrapper over a Dominican binder and fillers from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The company says that all of the tobacco used is aged between seven and 10 years.

Each cigar will have an MSRP of $125, and production is limited to 1,000 boxes of 14 cigars.