Fire Ravages AJ Fernandez’s Main Factory in Nicaragua

A fire has ravaged Tabacalera AJ Fernandez Cigars de Nicaragua S.A. in Estelí, Nicaragua, the main factory for the AJ Fernandez operation. According to local news reports, everyone including the company’s school, was evacuated safely with no serious injuries reported.

According to Halfwheel, the factory is one of the largest in the world, producing cigars for a long list of companies, including some of the world’s largest, like Altadis U.S.A. and General Cigar Co., and smaller brands like Foundation Cigar Co. and Artesano del Tobacco. AJ Fernandez operates another factory, the San Lotano Factory, in Ocotal, about 40 miles north of Estelí.

Videos showed firefighters battling a large blaze in one of the buildings. Multiple sources said the fire appears to be in the packaging department, and it’s unclear how much of the rest of the building has been damaged.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, and stood by our side during this incredibly difficult time,” the company said in a statement. “Your love and support mean more than words can express. We are beyond grateful for the strength of our community, our team, and all those who have shown up for us. Above all, we are thankful that everyone is safe. In moments like these, we’re reminded of the power of unity and we feel it now more than ever. We will move forward, united, resilient, and more committed than ever to what we stand for.”