PMI Earns Real Estate Award for Colorado Zyn Project

Philip Morris International’s (PMI) purchase and planned development of 150 acres of land in Aurora, Colorado, in July 2024 earned a 2025 CoStar Impact Award, as judged by real estate professionals familiar with the market. According to the seller, Opus Development Co., the site acquisition by PMI’s United States-based affiliate, Kairus, Inc., was one of the largest direct land sales to a user and set a record price per square foot based on land area. PMI plans to invest $600 million into building a manufacturing hub for Zyn nicotine pouches.

“PMI and its U.S. affiliates are accelerating their mission to move adults who smoke away from cigarettes by investing in new manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand for nicotine options that are scientifically substantiated as better alternatives,” PMI Americas President and U.S. CEO Stacey Kennedy said in a statement unveiling the company’s development plans. “We believe Colorado is like-minded in its commitment to innovation, economic opportunity and public health, and we’re eager to work with the state and its talented workforce as we expand our U.S. manufacturing presence.”

The project is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic contributions for the Denver-area suburb by the time it is fully operational in 2026, and will host at least 500 full-time employees, and generate upward of $550 million annually in economic benefits statewide.