Sources: Big Changes for Hong Kong Tobacco Laws in 2026  

Last year, Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Region government proposed 10 tobacco control measures that prompted backlash from businesses and smokers alike. Now, sources say the Health Bureau plans to submit an amendment bill to the Legislative Council by the end of this month based on those measures, which would include items such as increased penalties for illegal tobacco sales, a ban on flavored cigarettes, and expanded smoke-free areas.

The sources said the regulations would be implemented in 2026, typically in two phases.

E-cigarettes would be banned in public spaces starting as early as the second quarter of next year, with potential extensions to private areas and other devices depending on favorable outcomes. The ban on flavored cigarettes would begin with non-menthol flavors first, and then menthol later, with no specific timeline set.

The new proposal would also focus on combating illegal tobacco, with a trial starting mid-year to add identification labels on duty-paid cigarettes. Authorities would also increase penalties for smuggling; the maximum fine for buying, selling, or possessing illegal cigarettes will rise from HK$1 million ($130,000) and two years in prison to HK$2 million ($260,000) and seven years in prison. Travelers bringing more than 19 packs of duty-free cigarettes to Hong Kong would see fines increased from HK$5,000 ($650) to over HK$8,000 ($1,040).