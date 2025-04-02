Washington: State Lawmakers Want to Increase Taxes and Ban Products

Democratic lawmakers in the state of Washington have revamped their approach to banning flavored tobacco products and combined it with an increase in cigarette taxes. The new legislation, House Bill 2068, revives the ambitious and controversial prohibition that made little progress in the state so far this year.

The initial proposal banned flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine products beginning 90 days after the legislative session ends. The new ban, however, would begin July 1, 2027, allowing the state to continue collecting tax revenue for a budget that is predicted to have a $16 billion deficit over the next four years.

Critics of such bans argue they lead to increased cigarette use as consumers look for alternatives, and that people who’ve turned to electronic cigarettes to quit smoking traditional cigarettes would no longer have flavored options.

Also in the new bill, according to Jake Goldstein-Street writing for the Washington Standard, the age to purchase nicotine pouches would be raised to 21 and “a $2-per-pack tax on cigarettes would be added that would rise with inflation. The first $5 million from the new tax would go toward preventing youth tobacco and vape use, while the rest would go into the state’s general fund.” Washington smokers already face one of the nation’s highest state cigarette taxes, totaling $3.77 between excise and sales taxes, he said. The tax new provisions would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.