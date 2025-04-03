Black Buffalo Adds Pro Slapper as Brand Ambassador

Black Buffalo announced the addition of Power Slap standout Branden “The Butcher” Bordeaux to its growing roster of brand ambassadors. The alternative tobacco company’s roster of ambassadors includes UFC legends, pro athletes, and military heroes “who believe in hard work and resilience.”

“A butcher, family man, and rising force in the world of Power Slap, Bordeaux embodies the resilience, grit, and work ethic at the core of the Black Buffalo brand,” the company said in its press release. “From running a mobile slaughter business in West Michigan to delivering heavy-handed performances in one of the fastest-growing combat sports, Branden brings a blue-collar mentality and unwavering purpose to everything he does.”

As part of the partnership, Bordeaux will collaborate with the brand on exclusive content, community engagement, and bringing more visibility to Black Buffalo’s tobacco-alternative offerings.

“I was introduced to Black Buffalo because I am a longtime dipper,” Bordeaux said. “Amazing company, with amazing products, run by even better people, and that’s what means the most to me. I am very honored to be part of the Black Buffalo family and to have such a great team of individuals behind me.”