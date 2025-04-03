Cigar Industry Preparing for Trump’s Tariffs

Yesterday (April 2), President Trump announced that the United States would be implementing widespread tariffs on nearly all products imported into the U.S., which would seemingly include cigars and smoking accessories.

The Administration is implementing a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imported goods from all countries except goods that are compliant with the USMCA free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Additionally, a group of approximately 60 countries is facing additional reciprocal tariffs that are half the rate they charge to the United States.

“We are monitoring the situation and engaging with appropriate stakeholders to protect the robust premium cigar market in the United States,” said Joshua Habursky, executive director of the Premium Cigar Association. “The administration is well aware of the importance of small business retail in main streets across the country, and we are hoping to mitigate cost burdens on retailers, manufacturers, and consumers overall. America is first in the premium cigar retail space, and we plan to continue to hold that position.”

The announced new reciprocal tariffs for countries that are relevant to the U.S. cigar industry include:

Dominican Republic and Honduras: 10% (matching the universal rate).

Nicaragua: 19% (reflecting its 36% tariff on U.S. goods).

Costa Rica: 10% (despite a 17% tariff on U.S. goods).

Mexico: USMCA-compliant cigars remain at 0%, but non-compliant goods face a 12% tariff if existing fentanyl/migration measures lapse.

China: 34 percent

European Union: 20 percent

Writing for halfwheel, Patrick Lagreid said, “The largest percentage increase will not affect cigars, but the accessories used to light and cut them. Products imported from China, which produces a significant amount of cigar accessories, from lighters to cutters, ashtrays, humidors, and other products, will be subject to a 34% reciprocal tariff. This is in addition to a previously implemented 20% tariff, bringing the total to 54%. Last year, multiple executives at cigar accessory companies told halfwheel they were concerned about the potential tariff if Trump were to win the election.”

The baseline 10 percent tariffs are scheduled to take effect April 5 at 12:01 am ET, and the reciprocal tariffs are slated to go into effect April 9 at 12:01 am ET.

“We are fully committed to protecting the premium cigar industry, which plays an essential role in supporting American small businesses and consumer interests,” Rob Burgess, of Connector Inc., a PCA Government Affairs representative said. “The PCA’s government relations team is working diligently, engaging actively with government officials and key stakeholders to address the implications of these tariffs. Our aim is to reduce financial pressures while ensuring the United States continues to lead in the premium cigar market, benefiting retailers, manufacturers, and consumers alike.”

In a statement sent out to its members, Cigar Rights of America said that it is “carefully reviewing the scope and details of today’s policy shift to understand its potential impact on the premium cigar industry, including supply chains, pricing, and retail operations. As the federal government moves forward with implementation, we will continue to monitor developments closely and engage with relevant agencies. We are committed to keeping stakeholders informed and will provide timely updates as additional information and guidance become available.”

The tariffs come the week before the American cigar industry’s most important sales week: the annual PCA Convention & Trade Show. Most manufacturers will offer retailers aggressive discounts to try to get larger orders, but it’s unclear whether some companies will modify their promotions to account for these tariffs.