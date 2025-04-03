Maldives Proposing Generational Ban on Tobacco

During a podcast hosted by his office, Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu said that he is considering three proposals for a “generation ban” on tobacco, aiming to prevent younger generations from smoking. The proposals differed only in date, when people would be forever banned from smoking if born after January 1 in either 2000, 2004, or 2007.

Explaining the rationale behind these options, President Muizzu stated that focusing on the 18 to 25 age group and below would make it easier to prevent addiction before it becomes deep-seated. He also highlighted the importance of consulting medical professionals and other stakeholders in formulating the policy and said that Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim has been tasked with drafting a Cabinet paper on the proposed ban.