PMI Outlines Smoke-Free Progress in Annual Report

Philip Morris International today (April 3) published its sixth annual Integrated Report, marking the company’s 10th year of business transformation and sustainability disclosures. The document details PMI’s continued progress in delivering long-term value to shareholders and other stakeholders while advancing its purpose of having its smoke-free alternatives make cigarettes obsolete as soon as possible.

“Our 2024 Integrated Report celebrates a milestone year that marked the 10thanniversary of the commercialization of IQOS, VEEV, and ZYN and our journey toward achieving one of the most ambitious business transformations in modern history,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of PMI. “By the end of 2024, our efforts to expand access to smoke-free products allowed us to reach an estimated 38.6 million adult users, with the products available in 95 markets, demonstrating our deep commitment to sustainability and business transformation. These achievements fill me with profound optimism as we continue to create long-term value while addressing our product and operational impacts, not only sustaining but accelerating our momentum, accomplishing a number of goals that only a few years ago seemed too ambitious.”

The report describes the company’s strategy, business model, and both product-related and operational-related performances. The report explains the company’s performance and approach to sustainability in the context of a comprehensive five-pillar framework that includes compliance and risk mitigation as well as operational efficiency, innovation, and purposeful impact

“The path to transformation is rarely linear, and our experience in 2024 reinforces a crucial truth: Achieving a smoke-free future requires collective effort beyond our direct control,” said Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer of PMI. “Our smoke-free business accounted for approximately 39% of PMI’s total net revenues for the full year 2024, with an acceleration in top- and bottom-line growth. Competing in the cigarette market while simultaneously working to transform it is not a contradiction but a necessary phase in our journey. Our integrated approach—linking financial success with positive impact—positions us well to continue investing in the future. We remain confident that our financial strength, combined with our sustainability leadership, is the right path forward.”

Performance Highlights: