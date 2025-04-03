STG Adds Three Flavors to Nicotine Pouch Line

Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK has added three fruit-flavored varieties to its XQS nicotine pouch range: Raspberry Blackcurrant, Strawberry Kiwi, and Berrynana Twist. Each product has a nicotine strength of 8 mg, and a suggested retail price of £5.50.

The launch comes as nicotine pouches have seen 79% annual volume growth to be worth just under £136m, not including online sales. With the disposable vape ban coming into force in June, STG expects nicotine pouch sales will receive a further boost as many vape users look for different next-gen nicotine options.

STG UK’s head of marketing Prianka Jhingan said the supplier’s sales force would visit stores around the UK to encourage stocking the lines and offer a new countertop merchandising unit to display them.