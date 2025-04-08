ALP Announces Two Online Partners for Pouches

ALP Supply Co. LLC announced yesterday that it entered into a one-year agreement to use Nicokick and Northerner as its preferred online distribution partners in the U.S. for its nicotine pouches. ALP is a new venture jointly owned by Turning Point Brands and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), while Nicokick and Northerner are both owned by Haypp Group.

“As the leading online retailer for nicotine pouches, we’ve seen firsthand which products resonate with adult consumers,” said Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group. “Based on our consumer research, we know ALP is set to be a huge success, and we’re proud to be ALP’s preferred online partner. This partnership not only expands ALP’s reach but also strengthens our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of adult consumers by providing a range of modern nicotine alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

One of the newest brands on the market, ALP nicotine pouches come in three strengths—3mg, 6mg, and 9mg—and four flavors, Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Refreshing Chill, and Tropical Fruit. A limited introductory price will be available in both online stores.

“The ALP movement is already proving unstoppable in the industry. Now, with our preferred online partnership with Nicokick and Northerner, even more adult consumers will have access to the best nicotine pouch in the market,” ALP co-founder Tucker Carlson said. “Shipped directly to doors, this partnership makes it easy for our fans. Nicokick’s loyalty program also offers our most enthusiastic customers more rewards.”