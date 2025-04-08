Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Increase NASCAR Sponsorship

Kaulig Racing announced yesterday (April 7) an expansion of its partnership with Grizzly Nicotine Pouches for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Grizzly will become the primary sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet with driver AJ Allmendinger for four NASCAR Cup Series races, beginning with the April 13 event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Additional events will be the April 27 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the July 27 Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the August 10 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is part of American Snuff Company LLC (ASC), an affiliate of iconic R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches are a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide. Allmendinger’s teammate, Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon debuted the Grizzly Nicotine Pouches partnership at the 2025 Daytona 500 as part of a nine-race sponsorship.

“When we got the chance to further our partnership with Kaulig Racing and now AJ [Allmendinger], we did not hesitate for a second,” said Brent Trader, Senior Director, Brand Marketing American Snuff Company. “We are more than happy with the relationship we have with Kaulig Racing and the entire No. 10 team. We felt like this was a great opportunity for us to get even more exposure for the brand with adult consumers who love NASCAR as much as we do.”