Miami Cigar Launches New Brand: Outcast Cigars

Miami Cigar & Co. announced the launch of a new brand, Outcast Cigars, which will debut at this year’s PCA25 trade show. It said, “the brand is built for those who defy the norm, embrace boldness, and live on their own terms.”

Outcast Cigars will feature a rare Brazilian Cubra wrapper, a hybrid of Cuban-seed Corojo—often called Brazilian Habano—paired with a spicy Ecuadorian Sumatra binder and premium Dominican filler. “The resulting cigar is a complex, smooth, and unforgettable smoke with notes of cedar, hay, and chocolate,” the company said.

“We created this cigar for those who defy the norm and embrace the journey less traveled,” said Jason Wood, vice president of sales and marketing for Miami Cigar. “Outcast Cigars forges its own path—bold, unapologetic, and destined for greatness. Outcast Cigars isn’t just a smoke; it’s a statement.”

Presale begins at PCA 2025 with shipping slated for June 2025. Outcast Cigars will be available in four sizes (Robusto 5×50, Corona Gorda 6×47, Toro 5.5×54, and Gran Toro 6×58), each packaged in sleek 10-count boxes.