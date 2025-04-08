Rob Maneson Named CCO of Casa 1910

Yesterday (April 7), Casa 1910 announced the hiring of cigar industry veteran Rob Maneson to be its new global chief commercial officer.

“Rob’s deep industry experience and strategic mindset will be instrumental in taking Casa 1910 to new heights,” said Serge Bollag, co-founder of Casa 1910, in a press release. “We are excited to have him on board as we continue to expand and share our passion for premium cigars with the world.”

Most recently, Maneson was the president of the Americas for League of Fat Bastards Cigars, and previously was with Imperial Brands, serving as the head of the company’s two retail arms, Casa de Montecristo and later JR Cigar.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Casa 1910, a brand that is redefining what it means to be a premium cigar company with deep Mexican heritage,” said Maneson. “The company’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for building brands and growing businesses in the premium cigar space. I look forward to working with the team to expand Casa 1910’s reach worldwide.”