Spain Gets First-Ever Juan Lopez Cigar

For the first time in Cuba’s Regional Edition program, a Juan Lopez cigar is being exclusively made for Spain. The Juan Lopez Cincuenta y Cuatro, which translates to the number 54 in Spanish, refers to the cigar’s relatively thick ring gauge, measuring 4 3/4 inches by 54 ring gauge.

The cigars have a suggested retail price of €22 each or €220 per box of 10, and only 50,000 boxes are being produced. According to Spain’s official Habanos distributor, Tabacalera S.L.U., these are medium-to-full-bodied cigars.

“Once a much larger brand, the now small Cuban Juan Lopez line consists of only a few regular-production sizes, and only sees new releases through limited editions, anniversary humidors or Regional Editions such as this,” Gregory Mottola wrote for Cigar Aficionado. “One of the cigar’s defining details is its band. The Cincuenta y Cuatro does not have the traditional Juan Lopez band found on the core line, but is adorned with a customized variation made just for this release. The central motif is different, emphasizing the name of the cigar. And two gold medals have been added to each side, one depicting the original Juan Lopez design and the other, an embossment of the Palace of the Captains General, a Colonial Baroque building located in Old Havana.”