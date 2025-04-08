Washington Lawmakers Take Another Shot at Banning Flavors

Efforts to ban flavored tobacco products in the state of Washington were revived Monday (April 7), as a bill to do so got a House committee hearing after the effort was previously assumed dead. Lawmakers rolled out twin bills aimed at nearly every product that contains tobacco or nicotine.

House Bill 2068 and its Senate counterpart, SB 5803, call for a statewide ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco and nicotine products (e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, hookah, cigars, menthols, nicotine pouches, and menthol cigarettes). They also call for an extra $2 in tax on every pack of cigarettes. If passed, Washington would leap into the top tier of states with the highest cigarette taxes, going from $3.025 per pack to $5.025. The tax would be tied to inflation and adjusted every three years to keep pace with rising costs. Other tobacco and vapor products, including alternative nicotine options like nicotine pouches, would also see steep tax hikes, up to 95% of the product’s taxable sales price.

“These products don’t contribute to the social well-being of our communities,” said Rep. Kristine Reeves, the bill’s main sponsor. “They definitely don’t contribute to the health and well-being of our children. And I would love for you to join me in helping find a path forward to make sure that the next generation is not getting hooked on tobacco.”

Reeves pushed similar restrictions in another bill this session which failed to move forward.