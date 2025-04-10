E.P. Carrillo Rebrands to Casa Carrillo

In 2009, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo and his family opened the EPC Cigar Co., which was later changed to E.P. Carrillo. The company announced today (April 10) that it will now be called Casa Carrillo, which is also the name of its main factory in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The company said this is a rebrand, “a move that unites its U.S. headquarters, factory, and global presence under one name that reflects both its heritage and its vision for the future.”

The company is a two-time Cigar of the Year winner by Cigar Aficionado that makes brands such as Pledge, Inch, and Encore.