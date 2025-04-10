Former Tory Contender to Work for BAT

The Guardian reported today (April 10) that Penny Mordaunt, the former U.K. Conservative leadership contender who served in cabinet roles from defense secretary to leader of the House of Commons, has taken a job advising British American Tobacco’s (BAT) “transformation advisory group” on harm-reduction.

Mordaunt’s new job was revealed by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which said she should not lobby the government for two years after leaving office or advise on any public contracts.

In its analysis, the committee said, “British American Tobacco has a significant interest in government policy and regulation and has resources focused on influencing government decisions – for example lobbying for a reduction in taxes for cigarettes, legislation on vaping and the prevention of counterfeit goods.”

The committee said there were only limited risks associated with Mordaunt’s access to information that could help BAT given the change of government and the amount of time that had passed.

However, it added: “Whilst you said you will not lobby, there is a risk your former role as a cabinet minister will be seen to offer British American Tobacco unfair access to and influence within government. Therefore, the committee’s advice is that you should have no direct engagement with government on behalf of the company, as to do so would raise significant risks under the government’s rules.”

When asked about Mordaunt’s role, BAT chief corporate officer Kingsley Wheaton said, “BAT has launched a manifesto for change … it is founded on the very best tobacco harm reduction [THR] thinking and science. To accelerate that ambition, we understand alternative viewpoints that challenge our thinking will maximize success. This THR advisory board is designed to do just that.”