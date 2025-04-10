Mixed Reactions as Malawi’s Tobacco Season Opens 

The 2025 tobacco marketing season officially opened in Malawi’s capital of Lilongwe Wednesday (April 9), with leaf fetching between $1 and $3.20 per kg. While some farmers described the opening prices as “not so bad,” most farmers said they felt robbed, given the current high cost of living and the expenses that tobacco farming demands.

“The offered prices are lower than what we expected,” one farmer told Xinhua in an interview, as other farmers nodded in agreement. “Everything has gone up following our currency’s devaluation, so we expected the leaf to fetch more than what we have witnessed today.”

However, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale said during the opening that the tobacco marketing season has started “on a good note,” considering that the first batch of tobacco to be sold is typically of low quality.

“The tobacco that has fetched these prices is the bottom leaf, ones close to the ground, and it is mostly disregarded in sales,” said Kawale. “If the lower leaf is fetching that much, we are hopeful that the actual leaf of good quality that is yet to be sold will fetch even more.”

President Lazarus Chakwera presided over the opening and said, “The bottom leaf may not be the best, but I’m encouraged to see that the prices have gone up, in some cases, by more than 55 cents above the minimum price. That’s a good start.”

Malawi is expected to increase tobacco production by 30.8% to 174 million kg this year, according to the Tobacco Commission.