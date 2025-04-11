Australia: Smoking Costs Increasing Burden on Low-Income Households 

Disadvantaged households have higher rates of smoking, putting pressure on their household budgets, University of Queensland researchers have found. Professor Coral Gartner from UQ’s School of Public Health said reducing smoking among households in lower-income areas was important because of the enormous health and financial toll.

“The increasing price of tobacco has assisted many households in all income groups to quit smoking,’’ Gartner said. “But for those who haven’t quit, tobacco smoking is a growing source of financial strain.

Researchers studied household tobacco expenditure by socioeconomic status from 2006 to 2022, a period that included substantial tobacco tax increases (2010-2020). Overall average annual household tobacco expenditure decreased to A$972.70 ($603), reflecting a decrease in the number of people purchasing tobacco because of higher prices. In households that purchased tobacco, however, spending increased by A$1,092.20 to A$4,931.70 ($677 to $3,058).

For people who continued to smoke, the increased financial burden of tobacco products meant less spending on other items such as health, food, insurance, and education.

“Australia is a world leader in tobacco taxation and has implemented tax policy in line with levels recommended by the World Health Organization,’’ Gartner said. “However, our findings underscore the need for comprehensive policy approaches to reduce tobacco smoking in Australia through both price and non-price-related measures.”