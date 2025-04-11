Geekvape Wins Red Dot Design Award

Geekvape announced that its Wenax M Starter Kit was honored with the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, recognized globally as a symbol of design excellence.

The company said the product “stood out to the jury for its innovative modular design, sustainable materials, and user-centric features. This open POD e-cigarette redefines portable vaping with a unique combination of a 400mAh rod and a 2500mAh battery compartment, which can be used independently or together. The battery compartment not only charges the rod up to five times but also functions as a power bank for mobile devices, adding remarkable practicality for users on the go.”

The Red Dot Design Award dates back to 2005, celebrating products that exemplify innovation, quality, and outstanding design. Each year, an expert panel of jurors evaluates thousands of submissions from around the world based on criteria such as functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and innovation.