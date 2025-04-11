Punjab to Get Strict With Public Smoking Ban 

Pakistan’s Prohibition of Smoking Ordinance 2002 outlawed smoking in public, but the law was rarely enforced. The Punjab provincial government is looking to change that, however, ordering strict enforcement across the province, including in Rawalpindi. According to reports, the enforcement will be mostly centered around educational institutions, but will also include government offices, hospitals, shopping malls, and public transport. The Express Tribune reported that violators could face fines ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000 ($3.60 to $360) depending on the severity of the offense.

The provincial government directed all public institutions, especially those under the School Education Department, to appoint focal persons and trainers for tobacco control enforcement.

“Our top priority is to protect students from tobacco use,” Commission Coordinator Syed Nazrat Ali said. “Tobacco consumption leads to throat cancer, heart disease, and lung disorders, causing over 160,000 deaths annually.”

“It is now mandatory for cigarette retailers to display warning notices. Selling cigarettes within 50 meters of educational institutions is strictly prohibited.” He added that designated officers have the authority to impose fines, shut down shops, and confiscate goods in case of non-compliance.