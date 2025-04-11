Two New Webinars for Tobacco Researchers

CORESTA announced two new webinars for researchers in the tobacco industry.

“Techniques for Successful Applied Tobacco Field Research” will be held April 15 at 1 p.m. CET. In its description, CORESTA said, “Tobacco research spans multiple disciplines, each requiring specialized knowledge and protocols. Effective field research in tobacco production shares common principles and practices that ensure reliable and accurate results. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the essential research methodologies for conducting field-based studies in tobacco production.”

The second webinar is “Tobacco Genetic Resources: The Foundation for a Global Tobacco Industry.” It is described as, “Tobacco genetic resources are the single most important component of the global tobacco industry. This webinar will share insight relative to the North Carolina State University germplasm collection and will present historical flue-cured tobacco variety performance data to highlight the tangible, positive outcome that has helped to sustain leaf production since the 1950s.”