Altria to Host Webcast of 2025 First-Quarter Results

Altria Group, Inc. will host a live audio webcast April 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. EST to discuss its 2025 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7 a.m. the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2025 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.