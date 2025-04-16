Illegal Tobacco Stressing Australian Emergency Responders

As illegal tobacco sales continue to increase across Australia, so too are violent crimes as organized syndicates get more brazen in their push for market share. There have been more than 100 fire bombings in Victoria in the last two years, with similar tactics being used in New South Wales and now spreading to Queensland.

The Australian Medical Association Queensland warns that in addition to the obvious dangers of the fire bombings, the increase in violent attacks on tobacconists is also putting further pressure on overworked emergency departments, including police, fire, paramedics, and hospitals.

“We are also concerned that a growing black market could see increased violence leading to avoidable emergency department presentations and pressure on our doctors and nurses,” said Nick Yim, president of the medical association.

Queensland is attempting to battle the illicit market with more regulation, increasing fines tenfold. Individuals selling illegal products can now be fined A$32,260 ($20,646) while corporations can be fined A$161,300 ($103,232). Authorities now also have the option to close offending businesses for up to six months.

The federal government announced in March it would pump A$157 million ($100 million) into federal health, crime, and tax agencies across two years to strengthen enforcement and target crime gangs.

“This is a national issue that requires a national response, which is why the Albanese Labor government’s $156.7 million investment to tackle the tobacco black market is so critical,” said Mark Bailey, a spokesman for Shadow Health.