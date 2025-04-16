J.C. Newman Reintroduces Line First Rolled Out 125 Years Ago

Established in 1895, J.C. Newman touts itself as “America’s oldest family-owned premium cigar maker.” This past weekend, during the PCA trade show in New Orleans, the company revived one of its most historic brands, reintroducing its Sarzedas line.

The U.S. Patent Office records show that J.C. Newman first rolled Sarzedas cigars in 1900. A century ago, Sarzedas was widely known as “The Aromatic Cigar.” The new Sarzedas cigars are handmade at J.C. Newman’s PENSA cigar factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.

“I have loved the Sarzedas name and the brand’s history as ‘The Aromatic Cigar’ for years,” said fourth-generation owner Drew Newman. “I have been wanting to bring this historic brand back, but had to wait until we could create a blend that lives up to the brand’s legacy. Sarzedas is the most flavorful cigar we have ever made.”

Sarzedas cigars are rolled in four sizes, a 6” x 50 toro, a 4.75” x 52 robusto, a 7” x 48 Churchill, and a 5.5” x 43 corona. They were blended by Rich Dolak, J.C. Newman’s longtime Vice President of Operations who has blending the cigars with the Newmans for 29 years. Sarzedas features an Ecuadorian Shade wrapper, and binder and filler tobaccos from the Dominican Republic Nicaragua. J.C. Newman will set the suggested retail price when Sarzedas is ready to ship this summer but expects it to be between $8 and $10 per cigar.