Maldives Sets Generational Tobacco Ban 

Maldives’ cabinet implemented a generational tobacco ban for those born on or after January 1, 2007. Under this ban, the sale, purchase, and use of tobacco for those born after the date will be prohibited.

The cabinet decided to allocate a six-month grace period for enforcement authorities to revise existing regulations following the amendment of the law, thus the ban will come into effect on November 1. The cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to facilitate access to tobacco cessation services.

Prior to reaching this decision, the President conducted a public poll, finding most participants favored the generational ban be applied to those born 2000 onwards; however, the cabinet decided on the year 2007.