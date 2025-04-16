Pakistan: Cracking Down on Illegal Sheesha Cafes

In a coordinated move, district administration and police teams in Pakistan conducted surprise raids, shutting down nine sheesha cafes operating illegally in Bahria Town’s Civic Center. The operation, aimed at curbing unauthorized indoor hookah services, resulted in the arrest of 60 men and 4 women allegedly linked to the businesses.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, 110 hookah devices, along with flavored tobacco products, were confiscated during the raids. The crackdown follows growing concerns over violations of public health regulations and indoor smoking bans. Officials emphasized that the cafes were operating without permits and failed to comply with safety standards.

District officials highlighted that the action aligns with broader efforts to enforce anti-smoking laws, particularly in indoor spaces. “These facilities posed risks to public health and ignored legal guidelines,” stated a spokesman. “We will continue targeting non-compliant businesses.”

Authorities confirmed that further inspections are planned across the district to identify similar operations. Residents have been urged to report illegal shisha services via dedicated hotlines. The crackdown marks a renewed push to uphold public health laws, with officials vowing zero tolerance for unauthorized hookah businesses.